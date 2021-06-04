Barça, before another ‘final’ with pressure and … public

06/04/2021

On at 21:29 CEST

Barça is once again facing a ‘final’ if it wants to continue competing for the Endesa League title. The triumph of Joventut in the second match (72-63) forces the Catalans to play five games in just nine days including the trip to Cologne and not only that but to face again a decisive duel for his immediate future. Either a win against Joventut or the team goes on vacation.

The Barça then, must be prepared for another complicated match against Joventut this Saturday at 6.30 pm (Movistar Deportes / #Vamos). Tiredness is a fact, many of the players are melted, but it is no excuse. If they want to qualify for the title, there is no other option but to make one more effort to overcome a Joventut who will undoubtedly visit the Palau with overwhelmed confidence after their clear victory in the second game and thus tie the tie.

Mentality change

Therefore, given the evidence that the green-black box will take to the Palau court with the conviction that it can beat Barça and surprise, Jasikevicius’s men have no choice but to face the third and final duel with a different mentality.The Barça coach demands more concentration from his men. Only in this way will they be able to make up for the lack of physique that with the passing of the minutes will surely leave a mark on each and every one of the players, who have had too many games on their legs in a few days. He loves them one hundred percent, and it won’t be easy, but that’s why they are Barça and must fight until the last second to find a place in the semifinals.

The keys to surpass the group that directs Carles Duran will be more defensive intensity and above all better percentage of success in the shot. Without improving these two aspects it will be difficult to win a Penya who knows that by giving a plus in defense and repeating the success from the perimeter of the second game they have options to leave the Catalans in the gutter.

Pressure and public in the Palau

In addition, the green and black will arrive at the Palau with nothing to lose. All the pressure will fall on Barça, clear favorites in the tie as much for quality of the staff as for budget and statistics. Of the 178 times that both teams have met, the Catalans have won 108 times for Penya’s 70 wins. Barça will have the support of the public this time. 1,000 spectators who will be chosen by lottery this Saturday morning as there are more requests than places. It will undoubtedly be a great incentive for players who have been ‘orphaned’ for too long.

Calathes, it would be a doubt

The low of Nick calathes due to a sprain to his right ankle and that has left him out of the play off so far, it was too decisive since Jasikevicius chose to give the point guard role to Adam Hanga and a Leandro Bolmaro who tries, but in both it shows that they are not in their natural position. The Greek base will be doubtful until the last minute and if he plays he would not do it 100%. It will be a handicap again, but Barça can and must overcome this circumstance.