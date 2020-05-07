Pedro Sánchez It carried out a new extension of the state of alarm thanks to the support of Ciudadanos and PNV. This allows breathe easy to all the clubs in the Santander League that have made an ERTE, as is the case of Barcelona, ​​Atlético, Valencia, Seville, Alavés, Espanyol, Granada and Osasuna.

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on club economies of the Santander League. Some have been forced to do ERTES and others have simply made a reduction in salary, despite the fact that the League urged them to do ERTES. The truth is that each entity did what they believed was best to save their economy while the state of alarm lasted, at the expense of knowing what the final outcome of the season was.

The decision of the Prime Minister will allow clubs that have done ERTES to continue in ERTES, because until the de-escalation is complete, everything will not return to the new normal. This is a relief for their economy since they can maintain the measures taken then. Luckily for them, the League is going to resume so the losses will be less. They will be able to collect the remaining 25% of the television rights for the current campaign, although the matches are going to be behind closed doors and that means a great economic impact for all the teams.

It is always better for the season to end than for it not to be resumed since, if not, the losses would be greater. Even if playing without an audience will be a good hole in the economy of the clubs. This will be reflected in the transfer market, where the transfer prices will drop considerably.

Atlético and Barcelona made a 70% salary reduction for its players when it was decided to stop the competition. The rojiblancos were in a difficult position, since they were out of Champions League positions and if they finished the League and did not qualify their economy would suffer. Luckily for them the countdown has already started and the season will end on the pitch.