The break has not affected Barça. The Catalans won with solvency and without excessive boast to a Mallorca that lacked a goal and did not know how to recover from the early goal of Arturo Vidal. Messi showed that he is still in top form scoring a goal in the discount and being the assistant in two of the Barcelona goals.

Mallorca tried, but He found the solvency culé facing the goal. The azulgrana put what they had, while the locals found a good Ter Stegen and the lack of aim of their forwards. Kubo points ways, but he’s just too much on this team.

Barça found the goal on the first play of the clash. Kubo lost a ball at the start, De Jong opened Jordi Alba and he focused on the penalty spot so that Arturo Vidal scored the initial goal with a powerful front. The Mallorca had not even settled when the first jug of cold water had already fallen.

The culés did not settle for the prize obtained and They continued to haunt Manolo Reina’s goal for the first 20 minutes. The locals could drop a sack, but by millimeters neither Griezmann nor Messi managed to finalize a shot on goal. The vermilions were groggy, but when everything pointed to a beating the physicists of Setien fell apart.

Mallorca had a magnificent 10 minutes with a Kubo who forced Ter Stegen to open the jar of essences with two outstanding interventions. The Japanese on loan from Real Madrid was the beacon of hope for his team against a Barça that backed down meters and lost possession by leaps and bounds. The premises had three occasions, but they paid not to take advantage of their moment.

Everything changed with the half hour hydration break. That symbolic downtime, because heat was not enough to hydrate, allowed Setién to reorder his ideas, while Mallorca lost all the positive inertia it carried. Barça rubbed and rubbed the ball again. It was a matter of time before the goal came because many Barça players stepped on the area.

On the play of the second goal up to six Barça players were within the rival danger zone. Alba focused and the rejections managed to reach Messi, who attended with a header to Braithwaite to mark something that gave a lot of air to the visitors.

The second blow made it much worse a Mallorca that not even remotely approached the rival goal in what remained of the first half, while Barça put chloroform to the shock with endless possessions that rarely ended in some substance.

Mallorca threatened, but did not score

The break changed the chip of the locals, who they had no choice but to shoot. Lago entered and with him an extra march for Mallorca. The winger found Sergi Roberto tickled, but Budimir remained totally denied facing the goal. Barça put the saving mode and stayed to see them coming granting an unusual number of corners.

Setién gave him time to test his bench bottom with a Luis Suárez who was well in his comeback after his knee injury. The Uruguayan’s entrance spurred Messi to reactivate. On the 10th he gave candy to his friend and also to a Braithwaithe who failed hand in hand with Reina.

Mallorca continued to envy with shortening distances, but The maxim of who forgives the pay was made clear with the 0-3 work of Jordi Alba. The winger pulled his classic connection with Messi in the form of a wall to define by the short stick in the heads-up with Reina. Messi put the icing on his great performance with a goal with the right hand in the discount.

Barça, without making great boasts, He took a placid match against Mallorca that showed the reason for his situation in the relegation positions. Without a goal and with defensive mistakes, the Balearic Islands will have a very difficult time saving the category. The Catalans, meanwhile, maintain the lead and show that they are doing as well as before the break.