Barça: Ansu Fati travels to Porto to undergo a new arthroscopy

Injured since November

FC Barcelona striker Ansu Fati traveled to Porto (Portugal) this Thursday to “have a clinical examination of his left knee,” according to the Catalan club’s medical services.

The 18-year-old youth squad was operated on for the internal meniscus of his left knee on November 9 by Dr. Ramon Cugat after injuring himself two days earlier in a LaLiga match against Betis.

So, he was predicted four months off. However, Ansu Fati has not been able to meet any of the expected recovery periods due to problems in the affected area that he began to have in the postoperative period.

Jan Oblak new leader: the most valuable players in LaLiga

25 Eden Hazard – Real Madrid – Market value: € 40 M

& copy imago images

Data as of March 19, 2021

25 Philippe Coutinho – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 40 M

& copy imago images

25 Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 45 M

& copy imago images

25 Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad – Market value: € 40 M

& copy imago images

25 Vinícius Jr. – Real Madrid – Market value: € 40 M

& copy imago images

24 Rodrygo – Real Madrid – Market value: € 45 M

& copy imago images

19 Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – Market value: € 50 M

& copy imago images

19 Diego Carlos – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 50 M

& copy imago images

19 Pau Torres – Villarreal CF – Market value: € 50 M

& copy imago images

19 Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid – Market value: € 50 M

& copy imago images

19 Ousmane Dembélé – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 50 M

& copy imago images

18 Saúl Ñíguez – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 55 M

& copy imago images

14 Antoine Griezmann – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 60 M

& copy imago images

14 Koke – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 60 M

& copy imago images

14 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 60 M

& copy imago images

14 Jules Koundé – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 60 M

& copy TM / imago images

8 Casemiro – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

& copy imago images

8 Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

& copy imago images

8 Marcos Llorente – Atlético – Market value: € 70 M

& copy TM / imago images

8 Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad – Market value: € 70 M

& copy imago images

8 Fede Valverde – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

& copy imago images

8 Pedri – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 70 M

& copy imago images

6 Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 75 M

& copy TM / imago images

6 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – Market value: € 75m

& copy imago images

2 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

2 Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

2 João Félix – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

2 Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

1 Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 90 M

& copy imago images

The objective is that Ansu Fati returns the next preseason

After several conservative treatments and according to the Barça medical services, the attacker has decided to travel to Porto to undergo a new arthroscopy that will be carried out by Dr. Jose Carlos Noronha, a traumatologist specializing in this type of injury.

The objective is for Ansu Fati to be operated on again today on his left knee to be able to start working the next preseason with his teammates.

Homepage