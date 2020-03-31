Forced to calm the spirits after the controversy of the lower wages imposed on the Barcelonians, President Bartomeu said Monday evening that the transfer window of Barça would be particularly restless. With less money, of course, but more player exchanges.

After welcoming the involvement of the blaugrana locker room In the current management of the coronavirus crisis, the president of Barça Josep Maria Bartomeu has not evaded the question of the transfer window with the Catalan media who asked for it Monday evening. If nothing is known yet of the end of the season to come, and even less of the presumed transfer period that will follow, the executive wanted to be reassuring in view of the next fiscal year. “You have to make a good team,” he insisted.

For this, Bartomeu admits: “There will not be so much money, so much cash, but there will be more player exchanges. “And to add, relayed by Mundo Deportivo:” Abidal and Planes (the technical director and his assistant, editor’s note) are still working to prepare a team for next season. Even if this summer, we plan operations with exchanges. But in terms of barter, the Barcelonians who would count no less than eight undesirable in their workforce will certainly have arguments.

What about Neymar? And of Messi…

“Barça is the largest club in the world. The fact that incomes are reduced, like everyone else, does not prevent us from being the club with the most income in the world, welcomes the owner of the Catalan institution. Those who say that Barça is very bad, I tell them that in the end, on June 30, we will continue to be the club with the most income! “So Bartomeu wouldn’t deny himself anything. Neymar? Lautaro Martinez? “I can’t speak of names. Barça will be on the market, ready to carry out the operations it deems appropriate. We will have the capacity! “

With the ultimate challenge of preserving the rest of his greatest achievement – Lionel Messi – who at this time has still not extended a contract which expires in June 2021. “Messi has already said it several times: he wants to end his career sports at Barça, insists President Bartomeu. We are not worried. But you will have to sit down with him to reach an agreement … “

Also read:

Messi and Barça players charge the club

Griezmann, the “scapegoat” of Barça

Mbappé, Ronaldo, Messi: which goalscorer is the most profitable?