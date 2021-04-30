Barça and solidity as a premise to dream of the Champions League

David rubio

After overcoming by 2-0 and with some sufficiency the first obstacle on Wednesday against the Slovenian Dobovec in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, FC Barcelona is already preparing the duel this Saturday against AFC Kairat at 8:00 p.m. (Esport3 and Vamos) in the second semifinal of this Final Eight that is being played in Zadar.

It is a rival that has defeated the Blaugrana the three times they have met in a Final Four: the semifinals of 2013, the final of 2015 (both under the command of Marc Carmona) and the semifinals of two years ago in Almaty already with Andreu Plaza on the bench.

In that penultimate round there will also be the five-time champion Movistar Inter. In an intense match against Russian Gazprom-Ugra, the reigning Spanish league champions won 3-0 with two goals from the opportunist Cecilio and one from Lucas Trípodi after a great play by Pito. What a great signing Barça will make for the next season!

Recent champion of the Spanish Cup and the Super Cup (both after defeating the Catalans in the final), the team led by Tino Pérez It will be measured tomorrow in ‘semis’ at 3:00 p.m. to the winner of the duel that Sporting de Portugal and the Russian Communist Party (KPRF) of the ex-Azulgranas Lin and Raúl Gómez dispute this Friday from 8:00 p.m. (Romulo is out due to injury).

Maximum concentration

One of the great ‘buts’ of Barça in the current season are being disconnections in specific moments that have led to conceding goals that were avoidable or that have increased the number of fouls in excess, weighing down defensive options in the face of the danger of the ‘double-penalty’ as happened in the Super Cup and in the final of the Spanish Cup .

That is why the league victory prior to the Final at Ocho at the O Parrulo court (0-2) and the aforementioned triumph in Croatian lands against the Slovenian champion (2-0) invite the moderate optimism in view of the good collective work in both duels.

Adolfo made a huge physical waste in the quarterfinals

| LONG PACO (FCB)

“That no goal is scored and that your goalkeeper does not have too much work in a Champions League quarter-final indicates that the defensive work has been very good “, emphasized Andreu Plaza at the conclusion of the meeting.

This is certainly an important detail for a team that conceded six goals against Inter in those last two lost finals. In this sense, we must also highlight the step forward from the Portuguese André Coelho, great news for a Barça in need of defensive references. And also watch out for Aicardo, who is getting better and better and is usually an insurance of performance (and goals) in the big events.