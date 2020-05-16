Several First Division teams, including the FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, are pending some flexibility on the part of the Ministry of Health to be able to start group training.

05/16/2020 at 13:25

CEST

sport.es

The cities of Barcelona and Madrid, among others, are still in Phase 0 of the de-escalation and are waiting for the Ministerial order next Sunday May 17 to find out if they can continue to advance (go to Phase 1) and train as a group or continue to do so individually.

The teams that are in this situation are the following: FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atlético, Getafe, Leganés, Espanyol and Valladolid (in First Division) and Rayo Vallecano, Alcorcón, Fuenlabrada, Numancia and Mirandés (in Second Division).

The league He has asked for a special permission so that all the clubs whose zones are still in Phase 0 and do not go to the next one can start preparing group preparatory sessions for six players starting next Monday.

At the LaLiga meeting that took place last Friday, its president, Javier Thebes, assured that if a team has five or six cases of players infected by coronavirus, from now on a sanction file will be opened for not having applied the protocol well.

In this case, The league will authorize the clubs to register the players of the branch that are necessary to be able to continue competing. Thebes It is very clear that the championship must end yes or yes, although some teams end up doing it with branch players.

