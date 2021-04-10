Barça and Real Madrid support the # MismaPasión movement in honor of Misa Rodríguez and gender equality

A gesture of pure elegance that the players of the FC Barcelona and from Real Madrid before the Classic began, knowing how to put aside the pressure of the match and the rivalry between both teams to show your support for Misa Rodríguez, goalkeeper of the white team, who in the last one has been the victim of a series of insults on social networks for a publication.

The goalkeeper shared an image of herself and Marco Asensio celebrating a victory with the slogan ‘Same passion‘, which this week has become a slogan for equality in male and female sport. Numerous teams from around the world shared assemblies such as Misa to join the cause.

Precisely, those were the words with which the players of the two teams posed, before they formed to start the first Classic of 2021. A great gesture to continue with this initiative to build in favor of gender equality.