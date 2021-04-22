Barça and Real Madrid lead the ranking of the best tridents of the century

Football

50 Salomon Kalou – 209 goals (in 669 games)

Feyenoord, Chelsea, Lille, Hertha BSC, Ivory Coast * Top 10 Leagues in Europe – All Competitions + National Team (Data as of 4.3.2021)

49 Kévin Gameiro – 209 goals (in 595 games)

Strasbourg, Lorient, PSG, Sevilla, Atlético, Valencia, France

48 Robbie Keane – 213 goals (in 551 games)

Coventry, Inter, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa, Ireland

47 Dries Mertens – 218 goals (in 613 games)

Utrecht, PSV, Napoli, Belgium

46 Kevin Kuranyi – 219 goals (in 554 games)

Stuttgart, Schalke, Dinamo Moscow, Germany

45 Aritz Aduriz – 221 goals (in 580 games)

Athletic Club, Mallorca, Valencia, Spain

44 Andriy Shevchenko – 225 goals (in 462 games)

Milan, Chelsea, Ukraine

43 Aleksandr Kerzhakov – 227 goals (in 574 games)

Zenit, Sevilla, Dinamo Moscow, Russia

42 Olivier Giroud – 227 goals (in 554 games)

Montpellier, Arsenal, Chelsea, France

41 Bas Dost – 234 goals (in 456 games)

Almelo, Heerenveen, Wolfsburg, Sporting, Frankfurt, Club Brugge, The Netherlands

40 Alberto Gilardino – 236 goals (in 664 games)

Piacenza, Hellas, Parma, Milan, Fiorentina, Genoa, Bologna, Palermo, Empoli, Italy

39 Antoine Griezmann – 239 goals (in 588 games)

Real Sociedad, Atlético, FC Barcelona, ​​France

38 Roy Makaay – 241 goals (in 478 games)

La Coruña, Bayern Munich, Feyenoord, The Netherlands

37 Luca Toni – 242 goals (in 504 games)

Vicenza, Brescia, Palermo, Fiorentina, Bayern Munich, Rome, Genoa, Juventus, Hellas, Italy

36 Harry Kane – 242 goals (in 377 games)

Tottenham, England

35 Jermain Defoe – 245 goals (in 662 games)

West Ham, Bournemouth, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Sunderland, England

34 Pauleta – 245 goals (in 437 games)

La Coruña, Bordeaux, PSG, Portugal

33 Arjen Robben – 246 goals (in 705 games)

Groningen, PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Holland

32 Thomas Müller – 250 goals (in 667 games)

Bayern Munich, Germany

31 Neymar – 252 goals (in 392 games)

FC Barcelona, ​​PSG, Brazil

30 Antonio Di Natale – 258 goals (in 554 games)

Empoli, Udinese, Italy

29 Dirk Kuyt – 260 goals (in 707 games)

Utrecht, Feyenoord, Liverpool, Holland

28 Falcao – 262 goals (in 443 games)

Porto, Atlético, Monaco, Manchester United, Chelsea, Colombia

27 Francesco Totti – 265 goals (in 638 games)

Rome Italy

26 Dimitar Berbatov – 269 goals (in 622 games)

Leverkusen, Tottenham, Manchester United, Fulham, Monaco, Bulgaria

25 Raúl – 277 goals (in 662 games)

Real Madrid, Schalke, Spain

24 Didier Drogba – 279 goals (in 570 games)

Guingamp, Olympique de Marseille, Chelsea, Ivory Coast

23 Claudio Pizarro – 280 goals (in 728 games)

Bremen, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Cologne, Peru

22 Mario Gómez – 280 goals (in 557 games)

Stuttgart, Bayern Munich, Fiorentina, Wolfsburg, Germany

21 Ruud van Nistelrooy – 281 goals (in 471 games)

PSV, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Hamburg, Malaga, Holland

20 Fernando Torres – 283 goals (in 777 games)

Atlético, Liverpool, Chelsea, Milan, Spain

19 Robin van Persie – 286 goals (in 606 games)

Feyenoord, Arsenal, Manchester United, Holland

18 David Villa – 289 goals (in 576 games)

Zaragoza, Valencia, FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético, Spain

17 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 290 goals (in 546 games)

Lille, Monaco, Saint-Etienne, Dortmund, Arsenal, Gabon

16 Romelu Lukaku – 302 goals (in 584 games)

Anderlecht, West Brom, Everton, Manchester United, Inter, Belgium

15 Miroslav Klose – 303 goals (in 737 games)

Kaiserslautern, Bremen, Bayern Munich, Lazio, Germany

14 Thierry Henry – 317 goals (in 583 games)

Arsenal, FC Barcelona, ​​France

13 Gonzalo Higuaín – 322 goals (in 674 games)

Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, Argentina

12 Edin Dzeko – 331 goals (in 690 games)

Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Rome, Bosnia & Herzegovina

11 Wayne Rooney – 334 goals (in 796 games)

Everton, Manchester United, England

10 Samuel Eto’o – 353 goals (in 697 games)

Mallorca, FC Barcelona, ​​Inter, Anzhi, Chelsea, Everton, Sampdoria, Cameroon

9 Karim Benzema – 359 goals (in 770 games)

Lyon, Real Madrid, France

8 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar – 380 goals (in 695 games)

Heerenveen, Ajax, Real Madrid, Milan, Schalke, Holland

7 Sergio Agüero – 397 goals (in 708 games)

Athletic, Manchester City, Argentina

6 Edinson Cavani – 397 goals (in 694 games)

Palermo, Napoli, PSG, Manchester United, Uruguay

5 Robert Lewandowski – 446 goals (in 624 games)

Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Poland

4 Luis Suárez – 481 goals (in 751 games)

Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético, Uruguay

3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 491 goals (in 834 games)

Ajax, Juventus, Inter, FC Barcelona, ​​Milan, PSG, Manchester United, Sweden

2 Lionel Messi – 729 goals (in 905 games)

FC Barcelona, ​​Argentina

1 Cristiano Ronaldo – 766 goals (in 1049 games)

Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Portugal