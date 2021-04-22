Barça and Real Madrid lead the ranking of the best tridents of the century

50 Salomon Kalou – 209 goals (in 669 games)
Feyenoord, Chelsea, Lille, Hertha BSC, Ivory Coast * Top 10 Leagues in Europe – All Competitions + National Team (Data as of 4.3.2021)
49 Kévin Gameiro – 209 goals (in 595 games)
Strasbourg, Lorient, PSG, Sevilla, Atlético, Valencia, France
48 Robbie Keane – 213 goals (in 551 games)
Coventry, Inter, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa, Ireland
47 Dries Mertens – 218 goals (in 613 games)
Utrecht, PSV, Napoli, Belgium
46 Kevin Kuranyi – 219 goals (in 554 games)
Stuttgart, Schalke, Dinamo Moscow, Germany
45 Aritz Aduriz – 221 goals (in 580 games)
Athletic Club, Mallorca, Valencia, Spain
44 Andriy Shevchenko – 225 goals (in 462 games)
Milan, Chelsea, Ukraine
43 Aleksandr Kerzhakov – 227 goals (in 574 games)
Zenit, Sevilla, Dinamo Moscow, Russia
42 Olivier Giroud – 227 goals (in 554 games)
Montpellier, Arsenal, Chelsea, France
41 Bas Dost – 234 goals (in 456 games)
Almelo, Heerenveen, Wolfsburg, Sporting, Frankfurt, Club Brugge, The Netherlands
40 Alberto Gilardino – 236 goals (in 664 games)
Piacenza, Hellas, Parma, Milan, Fiorentina, Genoa, Bologna, Palermo, Empoli, Italy
39 Antoine Griezmann – 239 goals (in 588 games)
Real Sociedad, Atlético, FC Barcelona, France
38 Roy Makaay – 241 goals (in 478 games)
La Coruña, Bayern Munich, Feyenoord, The Netherlands
37 Luca Toni – 242 goals (in 504 games)
Vicenza, Brescia, Palermo, Fiorentina, Bayern Munich, Rome, Genoa, Juventus, Hellas, Italy
36 Harry Kane – 242 goals (in 377 games)
Tottenham, England
35 Jermain Defoe – 245 goals (in 662 games)
West Ham, Bournemouth, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Sunderland, England
34 Pauleta – 245 goals (in 437 games)
La Coruña, Bordeaux, PSG, Portugal
33 Arjen Robben – 246 goals (in 705 games)
Groningen, PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Holland
32 Thomas Müller – 250 goals (in 667 games)
Bayern Munich, Germany
31 Neymar – 252 goals (in 392 games)
FC Barcelona, PSG, Brazil
30 Antonio Di Natale – 258 goals (in 554 games)
Empoli, Udinese, Italy
29 Dirk Kuyt – 260 goals (in 707 games)
Utrecht, Feyenoord, Liverpool, Holland
28 Falcao – 262 goals (in 443 games)
Porto, Atlético, Monaco, Manchester United, Chelsea, Colombia
27 Francesco Totti – 265 goals (in 638 games)
Rome Italy
26 Dimitar Berbatov – 269 goals (in 622 games)
Leverkusen, Tottenham, Manchester United, Fulham, Monaco, Bulgaria
25 Raúl – 277 goals (in 662 games)
Real Madrid, Schalke, Spain
24 Didier Drogba – 279 goals (in 570 games)
Guingamp, Olympique de Marseille, Chelsea, Ivory Coast
23 Claudio Pizarro – 280 goals (in 728 games)
Bremen, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Cologne, Peru
22 Mario Gómez – 280 goals (in 557 games)
Stuttgart, Bayern Munich, Fiorentina, Wolfsburg, Germany
21 Ruud van Nistelrooy – 281 goals (in 471 games)
PSV, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Hamburg, Malaga, Holland
20 Fernando Torres – 283 goals (in 777 games)
Atlético, Liverpool, Chelsea, Milan, Spain
19 Robin van Persie – 286 goals (in 606 games)
Feyenoord, Arsenal, Manchester United, Holland
18 David Villa – 289 goals (in 576 games)
Zaragoza, Valencia, FC Barcelona, Atlético, Spain
17 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 290 goals (in 546 games)
Lille, Monaco, Saint-Etienne, Dortmund, Arsenal, Gabon
16 Romelu Lukaku – 302 goals (in 584 games)
Anderlecht, West Brom, Everton, Manchester United, Inter, Belgium
15 Miroslav Klose – 303 goals (in 737 games)
Kaiserslautern, Bremen, Bayern Munich, Lazio, Germany
14 Thierry Henry – 317 goals (in 583 games)
Arsenal, FC Barcelona, France
13 Gonzalo Higuaín – 322 goals (in 674 games)
Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, Argentina
12 Edin Dzeko – 331 goals (in 690 games)
Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Rome, Bosnia & Herzegovina
11 Wayne Rooney – 334 goals (in 796 games)
Everton, Manchester United, England
10 Samuel Eto’o – 353 goals (in 697 games)
Mallorca, FC Barcelona, Inter, Anzhi, Chelsea, Everton, Sampdoria, Cameroon
9 Karim Benzema – 359 goals (in 770 games)
Lyon, Real Madrid, France
8 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar – 380 goals (in 695 games)
Heerenveen, Ajax, Real Madrid, Milan, Schalke, Holland
7 Sergio Agüero – 397 goals (in 708 games)
Athletic, Manchester City, Argentina
6 Edinson Cavani – 397 goals (in 694 games)
Palermo, Napoli, PSG, Manchester United, Uruguay
5 Robert Lewandowski – 446 goals (in 624 games)
Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Poland
4 Luis Suárez – 481 goals (in 751 games)
Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, FC Barcelona, Atlético, Uruguay
3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 491 goals (in 834 games)
Ajax, Juventus, Inter, FC Barcelona, Milan, PSG, Manchester United, Sweden
2 Lionel Messi – 729 goals (in 905 games)
FC Barcelona, Argentina
1 Cristiano Ronaldo – 766 goals (in 1049 games)
Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Portugal