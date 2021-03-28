Barça and Movistar Inter, face to face for the first time in the final

03/28/2021

On at 12:04 CEST

Despite the fact that between the two they add 15 titles in the 31 disputed editions, FC Barcelona and Movistar Inter will face each other this Sunday in Madrid at 8:45 p.m. (Teledeporte) for the first time in a Spanish Cup final.

And this Sunday morning, the RFEF has been able to organize an act with attention to the press with the two coaches (Andreu Plaza and Tino Pérez) and the two captains (the injured Sergio Lozano and Pola).

Champions in the last two editions, the Blaugrana have reached the final after beating ElPozo Murcia on penalties in the quarterfinals (3-3) and League leader Levante in the semifinals (3-6).

For its part, the interista team also needed the maximum penalties in the quarterfinals against Palma Futsal (2-2) and he subscribed to sobriety in the semifinals to leave Jimbee Cartagena by the wayside (0-2).

With 15 titles behind them, the Madrid team returns to a final three years after losing against the forecast that of 2018 against a Jaén Paraíso Interior who also could in 2015 with Marc Carmona’s Barça.

While, the blaugrana will try to conquer the title for the sixth time and third in a row, which would mean emulating something that only FC Barcelona has precisely achieved (2011, 2012 and 2013).

Haunted by treasury problems, Inter decided to bet last summer on a less expensive squad, which motivated the departure of Ricardinho, Carlos Ortiz, Gadeia, Humberto and Elisandro.

Movistar Inter, a universe that revolves around Pito

| INTER

Thus arrived the current ‘Pichichi’ league with 21 goals Dani Saldise (Xota), former Blue Eric Martel ‘Nakata (Xota), Cecilio (Levante), Fer Drasler (Benfica), Lucas Trípodi (Ribera Navarra) and a Boyis who came directly from Barça.

However, the great proper name, the star that gives light to all this collective is Whistle. The Brazilian, who would have an agreement to wear blue and scarlet next season, is all talent and will be the great danger that Andreu Plaza’s men will have to control.

Under the orders of a Tino Pérez who already led the Madrid team to conquer the last League, Barça’s rival in the final bets on speed, by the cuts, by the walls and by an intensity difficult to counteract.

The Barça arrives at the end in a great moment

| FCB

For its part, the Barcelona team completed a very solid match in the ‘semis’ against Levante with two basic rotations and a great collective work that made us forget the important absences of the injured captain Sergio Lozano and a Leandro Esquerdinha who tested positive for Covid.

When analyzing the keys to the game, in addition to the traditional ‘small details’, the rhythm of the game should be mentioned. More twists and turns, an advantage for Inter. A more control, advantage for Barça.

It will be the first cup final between Barça and Inter

| FCB

As for the confrontations between the two teams in the Spanish Cup, there is a total balance. In the 2012 semifinals, Barça beat Inter 4-1 with goals from Sergio Lozano, Ari, Jordi Torras and Igor, while in 2014 they suffered a tough 6-1 defeat in Logroño.

“I see Inter very strong. I saw them like this against Palma and also against Cartagena. It is a very powerful team, very fast, that runs a lot and is very vertical. We have to be very attentive, because their weapon is to run, we have played eight hours later than them and it is possible that it shows, “said Andreu Plaza at the conclusion of the ‘semis’ match against Levante.