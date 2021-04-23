Barça and Madrid, threatened with being expelled from the Champions

04/23/2021 at 8:44 PM CEST

The war is not over. After the resignation of most of the founding teams of the Superliga to participate in this competition, only four teams remain standing: Barça, Real Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has threatened these clubs with expulsion from the Champions League.

“The clubs will have to decide if they are a Super League or if they are a European club. If they keep saying that they are a Super League, then they will not play the Champions League, of course. If they are prepared to do so, they can play in their own competition“Ceferin explained in statements to AP.

Ceferin once again made it clear that he will have a different consideration with those teams that have ended up leaving the Super League. “For me it is a very different situation between the clubs that admitted their mistake and said: ‘We will leave the project.’ Everyone knows that I think this project is dead, but they probably don’t want to believe it.“, has argued.

“Saturday was the worst day, because I realized it was pure betrayal, that some people lied to us for years, “commented the UEFA president.

Madrid will continue to live in the Champions League

Finally, it has been decided not to expel Real Madrid from the Champions League, the only team that is still alive in the top European competition and that still does not give up the Super League, after the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee.

At this time, a sanction for these teams has not yet been ruled out, which could be economic or sports. Ceferin himself made it very clear: “Everyone faces the consequences that their decisions will bring and they know it,” he concluded.