He FC Barcelona has beaten Retabet Bilbao 85-73 in a match played from power to power in the final phase of the ACB. The top scorers of the match were Pierre Oriola with 23 points at Barça and both Rousselle and Sulejmanovic with 11 on the team led by Mumbru, who had the score well distributed.

Mirotic’s loss conditioned the game and can be seen on the La Fonteta parquet. In the first part, the match was tremendously matched with advantages that at no time were greater than 10 points.

This equality was maintained during the third quarter, which came with Barça 5 up, so the swords were at the top. Bilbao showed that all their opportunities to go to the semifinals were to win this match and they left everything on the court. However, they retightened the machinery in the last room and when this happens there is nothing to do.

The Blaugranas will finish this group stage against Tenerife on Thursday at 9.30pm, while the Basques will play their last game the same day at 6.30pm against Unicaja.