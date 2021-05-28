Barça achieves the epic against Armani Milan and will play the Euroleague final

The Barça will play this Sunday against him Anadolu Efes Istanbul the end of the Euroleague basketball, eleven years after his last appearance -in 2010-, after defeating the AX Armani Exchange Milan (84-82), in which it will be the eighth final of the Euroleague in its history.

Cory Higgins He was the hero of the match with a basket with eight tenths remaining to go that gave the Catalans the victory. Nikola Mirotic with 21 points he was Barça’s top scorer followed by Nick calathes, who ended up injured in an ankle, with 17 points.

Anadolu Efes defeat CSKA and get into the final

The Anadolu efes qualified for the Euroleague final by defeating this Friday in the German town of Cologne the CSKA Moscow (86-89), which he dominated from the initial jump, although the Russians were about to crown a great comeback when approaching a single point in the last minute.

In the first semifinal of the Final Four the Turks led in the first three quarters thanks to a great Micic, top scorer of his team with 25 points, one less than the American Clyburn of the CSKA.

All in all, the key factor of the party was the Turkish Sanli, who with his 2.13 meters dominated both areas –19 points and 8 rebounds-. The superiority of Efes was evident in that it won without Larkin (11 points) left the starter.

Efes was about to make the same mistake as in the ‘playoff’ against Real Madrid, with child failures in the fourth quarter, although this time the Turks did know how to keep a cool head in the last seconds.