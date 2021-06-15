Barça, a new project with the same ambition

06/15/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

The Lanxess Arena crowned the project led by Xavi Pascual and by David Barrufet that will die by decision of the new Board, but FC Barcelona is a dynamic club and it is time to start thinking about a next campaign full of changes.

The most important will arrive on the bench. Almost 12 and a half years after replacing Manolo Cadenas in February 2009, ‘Pasqui’ will leave his post to a myth of the ‘Dream Team’, Antonio Carlos Ortega from Malaga.

A month after turning 50, the best Andalusian player in history renewed this year with Hannover in the Bundesliga, but it is an open secret that will be the new Barcelona coach.

In the absence of official confirmation, it is noted that his ‘second’ could be the Danish exporter Tomas Svensson, winner of four Champions during his Barça period (1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 1999-2000). Ortega also won these four plus those of 1995-96 and 2004-05. Six!

Without forgetting the presence of Enric Masip as deputy to the presidency, the management of the section that leaves the deposed ‘Barru’ will pass into the hands of a Xavi O’Callaghan that he has already done an excellent job in the past and that he has also fulfilled his difficult job as head of the club’s New York office with flying colors.

The great signing of this summer will be Melvyn richardson. At 24, the French right-back arrives at zero cost from Montpellier and makes him established as a great figure in the making.

The son of the mythical Patrick (former Portland player) He will replace a Jure Dolenec who has not responded to what was expected partly due to physical problems and will play for French Limoges.

The loss of Cédric Sorhaindo (Dinamo Bucharest) in the pivot It will be covered by the Portuguese international of Cuban origin Víctor Iturriza (FC Porto, 31 years old, 1.93 meters and 120 kilos), sharing that position with his teammate Luís Frade and with the starter Ludovic Fàbregas.

In goal Kevin Möller goes to Flensburg and there is an agreement with the Danish Emil Nielsen (Nantes) for 2022Therefore, a ‘bridge’ is being sought, which could be the Argentine Leo Maciel (Liberbank Cuenca, 32 years old and 1.91 meters).

Another open topic is possible renewal of Danish left winger Casper Mortensen once recovered from his two serious injuries. And signings … one or two more new faces would still be needed.