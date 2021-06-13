Barça, 60 minutes from the floor of the tenth Champions League

06/13/2021 at 1:41 PM CEST

For the second time in less than six months, FC Barcelona is 60 minutes away from winning the European Cup for the tenth time, light years ahead of the five for the Gummersbach and the four for the THW Kiel.

Precisely Kiel got in the way of the Barça team in that final December, also played at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, although behind closed doors and ended with a 33-28 German victory.

Far from lowering your arms before that disappointment, the team has continued working to the maximum and the best proof of this is that he has won all the games he has played this season in all competitions, a total of 60.

This time the rival of Barça in the final that will be played this Sunday on the banks of the Rhine at 6:00 p.m. (Esport3 and DAZN) will be the Danish Aalborg Handbold, which left wealthy PSG by the wayside in the big surprise of the semifinals after a spectacular comeback.

For its part, the Catalan team almost always carried the weight of the match against Nantes (31-26), although he had to suffer a lot in the first 15 minutes of the second half before the irruption of goalkeeper Emil Nielsen (he will be Blaugrana in 2022) and the good defensive work of Alberto Entrerríos’s men.

The great danger ahead of the final could be confidence as the rival does not have as much name as the champion Kiel, Veszprém, PSG, Flensburg or Kielce … but none of them has reached the final and an Aalborg that precisely knocked out Flensburg in the quarterfinals.

The Barça took a weight of above against the Nantes

A few days after presenting Barça player Aron Palmarsson and with an agreement closed for Mikkel Hansen (PSG) to join at zero cost in 2022, the Danish outfit has been ahead of this ‘economic revolution’ standing in the final when nobody expected.

With Palmarsson!

Since he suffered an injury to his right calf on May 23 against Ademar, Aron Palmarsson has worked tirelessly with the sole objective of being able to help the team in their farewell to Barcelona, ​​destined precisely for Aalborg.

The Icelander did not enter the call for the semifinal, but this Sunday the club has announced that it will be the big news to the detriment of Àlex Pascual. The good match that Casper Mortensen completed after his ordeal with injuries to a left winger that he shares with the youth squad has also influenced this.

Luka Cindric, who was not at all lucky against Aalborg after too many weeks off, he would have to improve his level in the final. As for the rest, Ludovic Fàbregas, Dika Mem, Pérez de Vargas and Timothey N’Guessan should be the leaders again alongside Thiagus Petrus in defensive tasks.

Raúl Entrerríos will wear the bracelet for the last time

| VÍCTOR SALGADO – FCB

A victory would be the best possible way to dismiss a winning project with the departure of coach Xavi Pascual, manager David Barrufet, captain Raúl Entrerríos, the emblematic Cédric Sorhiando and also Jure Dolenec, Kevin Möller, Àlex Pascual and Palmarsson himself.

A dangerous rival

Under Stefan Madsen, throughout the season Aalborg has amply shown that they are not afraid of challenges and that he never lowers his arms, which allowed him to eliminate PSG in the semifinals despite losing both games against Barça in the group stage.

A curious detail is that only has Danish, Swedish (four) and Norwegian players (Sebastian Barthold) precisely with the Swede Felix Claar as the team leader from the center and with his compatriot Lukas Sandell as the stiletto on the right side.

Also The tough Henrik Mollgaard shines with his own light in attack and defenseas well as pivot Magnus Sausgtrup, brilliant left-back Nikolaj Laeso and left winger Barthold along with some streaks from his goalkeepers, Simon Gade and Swedish starter Mikael Aggefors.