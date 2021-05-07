‘Barby’ Juárez is ready for an all-out war

The triple world champion Mariana ‘Barby’ Juárez intensifies her preparation for the clash that will be held next Friday, May 21 at the López Mateos Arena in Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico; in front of the always complicated Kandy ‘La Rubia’ Sandoval.

In a duel with a cause presented by Promociones del Pueblo, Silva Boxing and Divided Decision; and whose earnings will be used to support young people with addiction problems, the historic Mexican fighter will face an adversary that is not easy and shows a very aggressive style as a result of the great opposition she has faced throughout her career.

Juárez Trejo, boxer represented exclusively by Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle; He has 18 wins by knockout in his 54 victories in the professionalism, and he is working to the best of his physical capacities to get back on the winning track and do it in a very convincing way, to get closer to the duel for the world title.

The expected duel between Juárez Trejo and Sandoval, will take place in the bantamweight division and has generated a great amount of expectation as the champion in three different categories will have to work hard if she wants to beat ‘La Rubia’ who has 10 fights against champions worldwide.