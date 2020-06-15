© .

Through her Instagram account, George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna thanked Barbra Streisand for helping her become a Disney shareholder.

Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, American citizen of the black community, who was suffocated by white policeman Dereck Chauvin on May 25 in Minneapolis, disclosed through his social networks that he became a new Disney shareholder. The younger 6-year-old expressed her joy by showing off her certificate.

As reported by the little girl on her Instagram account, the singer Barbra Streisand was the one in charge of giving her this gift, so he took the opportunity to thank him and show the letter and the certificate he received by mail through photographs. This was not the only gift the interpreter gave Gianna, but also sent her a couple of studio albums: ‘My Name Is Barbra and Color Me Barbra’.

« Thank you @barbrastreisand for my package, now I am a Disney shareholder thanks to you, » reads the post by Floyd’s daughter. It is important to mention that it is not known what percentage of shares Gianna received.

The University of South Texas scholarships Gianna

In addition to this, the 6-year-old girl received another present in the last days, since last week, through a press release, the University of South Texas at Houston announced that the Board of Regents had released a scholarship to attend the University if that is their desire.

« Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third District and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School. The TSU Foundation Board approved a fund to provide a full scholarship to Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna … if she decides to attend college. «