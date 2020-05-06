The singer and actress Barbra Streisand paid tribute to the medical personnel who have been at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus on Tuesday with the song “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, which she published on social networks together with a montage with snapshots of these workers.

It is the same theme composed by the duo “Rodgers and Hammerstein”, who sang at the Emmy Awards gala in 2001 shortly after the 9/11 attacks, and whose images intermingled with photographs of the pandemic.

“I sang this song almost 20 years ago after 9/11. Now we are facing another crisis, but I think the words can still be applied,” Streisand says in a text in the first seconds of the audiovisual piece.

As the hopeful hymn plays in the background, images of medical personnel assisting victims of the coronavirus, sometimes visibly affected and exhausted, can be seen.

Snapshots of other essential service workers such as couriers, supermarket cashiers and firefighters can also be seen on video, along with images of hopeful hospital births.

At the end of the more than 4 minutes of images, the singer requests donations from the organization “Direct Relief”, which provides protection material for “all our heroes in the US,” says Streisand.

The 78-year-old artist also plans to participate in a television marathon next Monday, May 11, along with figures such as Robert de Niro, Jennifer López, Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Spike Lee, Ben Platt, Chris Rock, Jake Gyllenhaal or Julianne Moore.

The event, which will also feature Bon Jovi, Sting, Mariah Carey and Billy Joel, aims to raise funds for citizens affected by the pandemic in New York, the city most affected by the US coronavirus.

