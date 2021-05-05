Barbora Strycova announces her retirement at 35 after becoming pregnant

The czech Barbora strycova, semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2019, edition in which she won the doubles title with the Taiwanese Hsieh Su-Wei, announced this Tuesday in Prague her retirement at 35 after becoming pregnant for the first time.

“I say goodbye to my career, and I have no plans to return to the circuit,” said the current world number 2 in doubles and 52 in the individual classification of WTA, who hasn’t played a tournament since Australian Open last january.

Barbara Strycova, former world number 1 in doubles, has nevertheless expressed the desire to say goodbye to her fans on a court and with the public, and the perfect place for her would be in Wimbledon, where she dreams of retiring in 2022 after becoming a mother.

“I want to play one last game with the public. My dream would be to be able to do it at Wimbledon, but if it can’t be done I’ll organize something here in the Czech Republic ”, he explained Strycova, whose career best ranking was 16th in singles and 1st in doubles.

During his career, Strycova won two titles in singles, 2011 in Quebec and 2017 in Linz, and 31 in doubles, a modality in which he hung the Olympic bronze medal at the Games of Rio de Janeiro 2016 next to Lucie safarova.