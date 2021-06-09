Barbora Krejcikova wins the Roland-Garros quarter-finals

06/09/2021

On at 14:30 CEST

The Czech player Barbora Krejcikova, number 33 of the WTA, won by 7 (8) -6 (6) and 6-3 in one hour and fifty-four minutes to Cori gauff, American tennis player, number 25 in the WTA and seed number 24, in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros. Following this result, Krejcikova clinches the place for the Roland-Garros semi-finals.

The American managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, while the Czech player, meanwhile, managed it 4 times. In addition, the Czech tennis player had a 59% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 8 double faults and managed to win 59% of the service points, while her opponent obtained 67% effectiveness, committed 7 double faults and managed to win 49% of the service points.

The Czech tennis player will play in the semifinals against the winner of the match between the Greek player Maria sakkari and the polish Iga Swiatek.

The tournament Roland-Garros Indiv. Fem. It is carried out on clay in the open air and during the course of it, a total of 238 tennis players face each other and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the tournament and the guests. In addition, its celebration takes place from May 24 to June 12 in Paris.