Barbora Krejcikova wins the Roland-Garros final

06/12/2021

On at 18:00 CEST

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech, number 33 in the WTA, won in two hours and two minutes by 6-1, 2-6 and 6-4 to the russian player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, number 32 of the WTA and seeded number 31, in the final of Roland-Garros. After this result, the tennis player becomes the new Roland-Garros champion.

Pavlyuchenkova managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, while Krejcikova managed it 6 times. Likewise, the Czech tennis player achieved 72% in the first service, 5 double faults and 55% of the service points, while her rival had a 66% first service and a double fault, managing to win 49% of points to serve.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (Roland-Garros Indiv. Fem.) takes place from May 24 to June 12 on outdoor clay. In this competition a total of 238 players are presented, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phases of the championship and those who are invited.