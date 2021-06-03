Barbora Krejcikova wins in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On at 14:45 CEST

The Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova, number 33 of the WTA, won in the 30th final of Roland-Garros 6-2 and 6-3 in one hour and twelve minutes to Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russian tennis player, number 34 in the WTA and seeded number 32. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that Krejcikova managed to break her opponent’s service 4 times, had a 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and achieved 67% of the service points. As for the Russian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve once and her effectiveness data is 60%, 5 double faults and 48% of points obtained on serve.

Now we only have to wait for the round of 32 of the competition, which will take place tomorrow, Friday from 11:00 Spanish time, which will conclude with the confrontation between the Czech tennis player and the Ukrainian player. Elina Svitolina, number 6 and seeded number 5.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the championship, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the tournament and the invited players.