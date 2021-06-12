Barbora Krejcikova, the first Czech Roland Garros champion

Czech Barbora Krejcikova (33rd in the world) debuted her Grand Slam record on Saturday by winning Roland Garros. In the final she defeated the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32nd) 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. “It’s really hard to find the words, I can’t believe what happened to me, I can’t believe that I just won a Grand Slam tournament,” the Czech congratulated.

At 25, his best Grand Slam result so far was the round of 16 last year in Paris. The Czech participated in her fifth major tournament and her third Roland Garros. Thanks to this prestigious victory, Krejcikova will reach 15th place in the WTA ranking on Monday, the best ranking of her career. The winner received the Suzanne-Lenglen trophy from tennis legend Martina Navratilova, a Czechoslovak nationalized American, twice champion in Paris (1982, 1984).

Pure champion smile. (.)

The match

This Saturday, perhaps due to the high stakes for the two competitors, the best tennis could not be seen. Although there were 34 winners for Krejcikova and 23 for Pavlyuchenkova, many unforced errors could also be seen (31 for the Czech and 16 for the Russian).

The 2021 edition was the sixth in a row to see a tennis player who had never before conquered a Grand Slam be crowned. Krejcikova only had one title on her record before this Saturday, achieved in Strasbourg the week before Roland Garros.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and champion Krejcikova displaying their trophies.

What’s coming for Krejcikova

On Sunday, Krejcikova, in a duo with Katerina Siniakova, with whom she conquered the doubles edition of Roland Garros in 2018, will look for a new Grande in pairs. The last player to have reached the singles and doubles finals at Roland Garros in the same year was Lucie Safarova in 2015. But the last to have won them was Mary Pierce in 2000.

Barbora Krejcikova posing like a champion.

