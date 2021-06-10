Barbora Krejcikova reached the final of Roland Garros 2021

Barbora Krejcikova does not quite understand what is happening: he entered the first final of his career at beat Maria Sakkari in an epic match by 7-5, 4-6 and 9-7 in the semifinals of Roland Garros. Not least fact: this is his fifth participation in a Grand Slam tournament. Although it was a match with peaks and plateaus in the game of both and with chances for either of the two players to go to the most important match of the tournament and of their lives (the Greek got 5-4 in the third set to win ), the Czech remained better in key moments and was able to finish prevailing. “I am very happy,” he said in his first words at the post-match press conference.

– The analysis of the match before Sakkari

It was a really difficult game, very tough. Maria was very good and is a great player. Also, I know it is a fight and in fact he played this game well. Yes there were many ups and downs and then I told myself that you had to fight to the last point. I think we both deserved the victory because of how we did it, but only one can win and I am happy that it was me and now I have the chance to play a new match in this tournament.

– His feelings about Sakkari’s match ball that was bad, but the linesman scored good.

Without the hawk eye in clay it is difficult. Sometimes it helps and sometimes not so much. At the time, she knew it had been bad, but the umpire had seen her inside. What could I do? Nothing really. Neither call someone nor change your decision. So, I thought ‘that’s it, it doesn’t matter, let’s continue’ because the point had to be repeated and a new opportunity to win appeared. The truth is that I had been relieved that it was over, but I had to keep working. Even if he lost the game, he wouldn’t be able to do anything different. Regardless of what happened, I would have been proud of how I acted and how I played.

– What are you feeling after such a victory?

I always wanted to play these kinds of games, these tournaments with great opponents and of course be in the last rounds. It was something I always wanted to achieve and it was just taking a long time. In fact, it took me some time, but I think this is the right moment because I feel good mentally, I matured a lot in the last time and I appreciate things too much after everything I’ve been through. At this moment I am full of emotions and it is difficult for me to explain and describe what I feel.

– Did you ever imagine winning a Grand Slam?

As a child I grew up in a small town where there were no professional coaches so I never thought I was going to become a professional. I always played for fun and went to play tennis because I really liked it. In fact, I was never forced to. Just when I was 16 or 17 years old, playing the Junior championships, I thought I could have a career like the one I’m having, but I never imagined myself being a Grand Slam finalist. And I can’t believe it’s happening.