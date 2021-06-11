Barbora Krejcikova qualifies for the Roland-Garros final

06/10/2021

On 06/11/2021 at 07:30 CEST

The Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova, number 33 of the WTA, won in the semifinals of Roland-Garros in three hours and twenty-two minutes by 7-5, 4-6 and 9-7 to the greek player Maria sakkari, number 18 of the WTA and seeded number 17. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the Roland-Garros final.

The Greek managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, while Krejcikova, meanwhile, managed it 7 times. In addition, the Czech achieved 57% in the first service, committed 5 double faults and scored 60% of the service points, while her rival had 62% of the first service and 3 double faults, managing to win 55% of the points to the serve.

Krejcikova will face the Russian player in the final of the championship Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, number 32 and seeded number 31.

This championship takes place in Paris from May 24 to June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 238 players participate in this competition. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those directly classified, those who pass the previous qualifying phase and those invited.