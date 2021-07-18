Barbora Krejcikova: “Many things have changed since Strasbourg”

You have to talk about Barbora Krejcikova And not because I say so, but because he has earned it. The Czech started the season out of the top60 and with no individual titles in her showcase. Six months later, she is 52 points from the top10 and is champion of Strasbourg, Roland Garros and Prague. His last conquest, in the WTA 250 from Prague, she was champion without giving up a single set to her people, fulfilling her role as favorite one more day. Having won 20 of their last 21 matches, Brno’s reflects on WTA about her current form and her evolution as a player.

Turning point in the tournament

“In every tournament you play there is always a match, a round in which things don’t go your way. This week, that match was against Ysaline Bonaventure in the second round. That day I couldn’t find myself, I suffered too many ups and downs, plus she is a really complicated player. I fought a lot, all the time, in those matches the most important thing is to win in some way, whatever it is, that’s why you have to fight until victory. From that day on I felt that every day I have been playing better ”.

Easy score, the game not so much

“As soon as I got that break, I felt a little better. Even so, the match was quite tight, especially the first games, I was very happy to have achieved the first set. Then the second set was tight, we both had our chances. It is always important to convert the important points, so then with a 3-0 lead I felt very confident, I just had to overcome it ”.

Playing at home is always special

“It is much easier to play and fight when there are people, especially if it is a Czech crowd. In a normal situation, had it not been in the Czech Republic, this week I would not have played any tournaments, as I was too tired for this commitment. But everyone wanted to see me, I have been feeling a lot of positive energy from people since Paris, I notice that they are enjoying it. I felt that I owed them something, that I had to come here and give my best version every day, they deserved it. That was my greatest power, that people came to see me and not disappoint them ”.

Champion attitude

“Since Strasbourg many things have changed, I felt relieved, that was the main objective, something I was looking to achieve this season, at least to win a WTA 250. And so it happened, after that I lost all stress. After Paris things also changed, my mentality was no longer the same for having fulfilled what I always dreamed of. Now I want to make an effort and have fun, keep working to do well, compete in big tournaments and first the best players, but without setting any goals. My intention is to be healthy, play and enjoy. If I can do these things, I’m sure there will be more opportunities to do something great. “