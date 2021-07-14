Barbora Krejcikova: “I will have bad times after this”

The Czech player Barbora Krejcikova She appeared before the media at a press conference after yesterday’s victory in the second round of the Prague tournament against the Bulgarian Isabella Shinikova in two strong sets. The 2021 Roland Garros winner acknowledges that Halep is her inspiration.

– The good form of Barbora Krejcikova in this 2021:

“I am still the same player as always. I am really enjoying competing in all the tournaments and in front of my audience this week. They are continually cheering me on and without a doubt that makes me very happy. It seems that the situation is improving little by little. year where they have seen my tennis on television, now after the matches I can sign some balls and they can meet me live. It’s great to be able to play here in Prague, “he said in words collected by Tennis.

– Simona Halep is an inspiration for the Czech player:

“I have seen all their matches and that has helped me to improve this season. Halep inspires me a lot. Now, unlike before, I have much more desire to play tennis and to play the public. Like I have been inspired by Simona, I would like that in the future there are people who are inspired by me “.

– Has a baggage of 16 wins and 1 loss:

“I don’t know what the secret is. I’m trying to work hard every day and put the rest of the stuff aside. When I go to train or play a game, I focus on that. When I’m out of tennis, I try to do crazy things. , different to the point that when I’m back on the court, I’m happy because I wanted to be competing again. I think it’s good to find a good balance between tennis and your life outside. You can’t just focus on one. “

– At some point your level will drop:

“It is true that now I am in a great moment of form, but I know that at some point, I can go down. I just hope to be well prepared in my head and to be able to understand that after a good moment, a bad one will come, but then with work I hope to be able to return to another good one. After winning in Paris, it is as if all my dreams had come true. Now I simply want to enjoy and do what I love the most, play tennis, “said Barbora Krejcikova after winning yesterday in her second-round match. round in the Prague tournament.