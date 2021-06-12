Barbora Krejcikova and the possibility of a historic double

It seems incredible, but it happened. Barbora Krejcikova she woke up in Strasbourg without knowing what it was like to shout champion in a top-level singles tournament. However, 14 days later it was not only consecrated in the border city with Germany, but also raised the trophy in Roland Garros after having defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6 and 6-4 in the definition of the tournament. An unforgettable feat that sounds unreal. However, his participation in Paris has not yet ended since he will play this Sunday the doubles final of the French Open. And, in that sense, it is on the verge of achieving a historic double that has not been seen for a long time.

The Czech returned to put the flag of her country on top of the French capital after 40 years (after Hana Mandlikova). And the funny thing about his victory is that it happened in his fifth Grand Slam singles appearance since he previously based his career on the game as a whole. So much so that she reached the top of the international ranking in 2018. Indeed, the 25-year-old player born in Brno will seek to add her ninth success in the category and her third Grand Slam in doubles. Precisely those triumphs were obtained in partnership with Katerina siniakova, with whom he will try to repeat in the men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. However, they will have to overcome one of the best pairs of the contest: Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek.

THE OTHER PLAYERS WHO WERE MANAGED TO WIN THE TWO CHAMPIONSHIPS IN THE SAME GRAND SLAM

There were five tennis players who retired on the last day of competition with two trophies in the Open Era. Billie Jean King, Margaret Court, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and Mary Pierce were the ones who reaped such an achievement. Also, Suzanne Lenglen and Simonne Mathieu did it, but in amateurism.

Five in the Open Era: King, Smith, Navratilova, Evert and Pierce. Before, the players who give their name to the second and third center court of the enclosure did it two years in a row. https://t.co/YsL2IouA09 – Fernando Gómez (@fgomezsaez) June 12, 2021

Consequently, Krejcikova is on the verge of entering a golden list with the best tennis players. We will have to see what will happen because it will not be easy. Despite that, he has the necessary scrolls to ring the bell again. Will it?