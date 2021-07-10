‘Barbie’, the film starring Margot Robbie, will begin filming in 2022 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

The live action version of Barbie will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig. The long-awaited film version of the iconic Mattel doll will star actress Margot Robbie as the lead and filming will begin in 2022.

Gerwig joined the project that belongs to Warner Bros. since 2019, the script of the film will be in charge of Noah Baumbach together with the filmmaker.

“Barbie comes with a lot of luggage! And many nostalgic connections. But with that comes many exciting ways to drive it. People usually listen to Barbie and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they say, ‘Oh well, maybe not anymore,’ “Robbie said.

Production on the film will begin in early 2022 as Gerwig and Baumbach are currently filming the feature film White Noise starring Greta. The filming of the story about the world’s most famous doll will take place at Warner Bros. ‘Leavesden Studios in London and is scheduled to open in 2023.

Although no more details have been released about the film as the characters that will accompany Barbie, which can be Ken, Skipper or Christie, Margot Robbie previously indicated to Variety magazine that this will be “a great opportunity to show something of what positive that there is in the world and an opportunity to be aspirational for the youngest children ”.

Robbie will not only star in the live action, he will also participate as a producer alongside Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz and David Heyman of Mattel Films. Barbie joins the toys with her own movie as will also happen with Polly Pocket, which, recently confirmed, will be starred by actress Lily Collins.