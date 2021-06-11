Barbie Loves the Ocean, dolls made with recycled plastic – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The toy company Mattel threw a new collection of her well-known Barbie dolls made of recycled plastic to prevent these materials from becoming marine debris.

As reported by the CNN chain, the new collection of the doll bears the name of “Barbie Loves the Ocean” (“Barbie loves the ocean”) and all her costumes and accessories have to do with the sea and the beach.

The toy company partnered with plastics treatment company Envision Plastics for this purpose., a major recycler, and the material will be sourced from areas on the Baja California peninsula, where efforts are being made to mitigate plastic waste pollution.

“Our sustainability efforts represent the next step in Barbi’s mission and social evolution.e, ”Lisa McKnight, Mattel’s senior vice president who is responsible for these dolls, told CNN.

McKnight believes that we should do everything possible “to protect the planet, reduce our environmental impact and promote sustainable everyday behaviors“.

The toy company with a 76-year history had previously committed to using 100% recycled plastic materials., recyclable or of biological origin in all its products and packaging by 2030.

The chain remembers that Mattel is not alone in its green effortsas many large toy companies are trying to become more sustainable after decades of relying on environmentally destructive plastic in their products and packaging.

