Barbie Launches Unique Star Wars-Inspired Collection | Instagram

Who does not know the famous Barbie dolls, the company has launched a collection based on some of the most iconic characters in the saga created by George Lucas “Star Wars”.

The objective of this new collection is to commemorate the day of Star Wars or May the 4th, the designs are based on characters such as Chewbacca, a Stormtrooper or C3P0.

Robert Best He was in charge of designing each doll, Best is one of the most recognized artists of the Barbie company.

It may interest you: Keanu Reeves could participate as a villain in Star Wars, his next Saga

Each of the dolls has a fashionista touch without losing sight of the characteristics of the characters in which they are inspired.

It will be from this May 4 that the Barbie dolls will be available on the official Barbie page or even on Amazon, they will cost hundred dollars, approximatelytwo thousand five hundred pesos.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

If it seems a little high price of insurance for collectors or fans of Barbie or Star War will be worth acquiring.

One of the dolls is inspired by King, who has a white chiffon dress that combines with a hairstyle very much in the style of the character and boots that anyone would want to have in her closet very similar to those worn by the character in the movies.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Chewbacca is one of the iconic characters of the entire saga since it has appeared since the first movie, Barbie chose to wear an outfit with a lot of fur; for his part.

Another design is the Barbie inspired by the Stormtroopers It is the most elegant, with a black and white outfit and a super trendy platinum bob cut.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

The last but not least Barbie inspired by one of the most beloved characters C3PO, she has a seventies vibe in a gold dress, accompanied by high boots and a large afro adorned with details of the android created by George Lucas.

Read also: Barbie and MAC launch the perfect pink lipstick for their 61st anniversary

.