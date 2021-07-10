‘Barbie’: Greta Gerwig is officially the director of Margot Robbie’s movie

After months of rumors, Greta Gerwig has officially signed with Warner Bros. to direct ‘Barbie’, the doll’s live action movie starring Margot Robbie. According to Variety, in addition to directing, Gerwig will sign the script with his partner Noah Baumbach and both have been associated with the project since 2019.

Gerwig and Baumbach are right now shooting their new movie ‘White Noise’, with him directing and writing and she in front of the cameras, so the production of ‘Barbie’ will begin in early 2022 at Leavesden Studios in London to be released in theaters in 2023. Robbie will also serve as executive producer, work that she has already carried out in ‘Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)’, ‘A promising young woman’ and ‘Me, Tonya’ among others. She has yet to release the new “Suicide Squad” and is filming “Babylon” by Damien Chazelle with Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire.

A very personal style

In an interview for the upcoming August issue of British Vogue, Robbie acknowledged that when people hear that they are going to make a ‘Barbie’ movie they immediately have a very clear idea of ​​what it will be like. “But then they find out that Greta Gerwig is going to write and direct it and they say, ‘Well, maybe not …'”. In addition to being an actress herself and having starred in titles such as ‘Frances Ha’ and ‘Mistress America’, Gerwig is the screenwriter and director of ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Women’ for which she was personally nominated for 3 Oscars, although among the two films reached up to 11 nominations.

Not much has been revealed about the movie’s plot or the rest of the cast, but according to its protagonist to Variety, the film is “a great opportunity to show some positivity in the world and an opportunity to inspire younger children. “