Barbie charms, Alexa Dellanos in pink on her Lamborgini

For the beautiful american model Alexa Dellanos there is no better thing than to let go of a life full of luxuries and always looking beautiful this time modeling in a pink outfit that made her look like a whole Barbie about his Black lamborghini.

That’s right, the young woman is a lover of sports cars and she proved it with this photograph in which her figure contains some curves much better than the beautiful car which also has a pretty pretty design.

Alexa fans consider her to be even more beautifull that the very car and that it is one of the most expensive and recognized brands in the world as far as the motoring industry is concerned.

However, Alexa is also a top representative of the world of Fashion Y fashion on social networks, for which he managed to attract the attention of tens of thousands of users who came to give him their like and comment on how much they liked the entertainment pieces.

In case you did not know, she is the daughter of one of the most beloved and popular presenters of the Telemundo channel, Myrka dellanos, who by the way is also very pretty and always looks young and beautiful so they have sometimes been mistaken for sisters.

In fact, those who are true fans want to see more time together because even though they are mother and daughter we can see them very rarely in a photo or video but when we do it is super enjoyable.

Lately Alexa and she has not taken a little break to rest, she had been very active in her social networks uploading many photos and videos but it is also necessary to take a break from time to time.

But what if she has been fulfilling is what she promised in the year 2020 to attend a lot to the beach and pool her favorite places in the world that she could not attend in that year thanks to the world situation that kept her locked in her house just like all of us.

In Show News we will continue to show you the best content from Alexa Dellanos, her curiosities, news, best photos, videos, etc., an entertainment that Internet users love to watch.