Barbie changes her style and becomes more sustainable | Tec Review

Barbie change your lifestyle and become more sustainable.

The world’s leading American toy company, Mattel announced its first line of fashion dolls made with recycled plastic of oceanic origin.

According to a statement from Mattel, this launch is part of the company’s goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all its products and packaging by 2030.

.

Barbie’s new style: sustainable

The Barbie Loves the Ocean collection includes three dolls whose bodies are made of a 90% recycled plastic parts from the oceans.

According to Richard Dickson, Mattel president and chief operating officer, “This Barbie launch is another addition to Mattel’s growing portfolio of purposeful brands that inspire environmental awareness with our consumer as a key focus.”

Mattel changes its Barbie collections and that launched an inclusive collection of dolls in 2019, it also announced its partnership with 4ocean, a company whose mission is to end the plastic crisis in the oceans.

4ocean and Barbie will launch a limited edition pink bracelets, made with post-consumer recycled materials and hand-assembled by artisans in Bali.

For every bracelet sold, 4ocean will remove one pound (half a kilo) of trash from the oceans, rivers and shores and contribute educational materials to inspire and empower the next generation.

According to Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and Global Director of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel, “Our 62-year legacy is steeped in evolution as we constantly drive initiatives designed to better reflect the world children see around them. Barbie Loves the Ocean is an excellent example of the sustainable innovations that we will make ”.

With initiatives like this, the Mattel company seeks to use 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all products and packaging by 2030.

For this purpose, it partnered with the plastics treatment company Envision Plastics.

The toy company recently launched another campaign called Mattel PlayBack, a toy take-back program designed to reclaim and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products, and Drive Toward a Better Future, the product roadmap. from Mattel to make all Matchbox cast cars. (With information from .)

We recommend: We explain how much plastic you eat per week (yes, plastic)