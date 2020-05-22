Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that he is just days away from announcing a plan to reopen barber and beauty salons across the state.

Newsom also emphasized the guidelines he will outline to allow churches to offer their religious services.

The announcement was made during its coronavirus briefing, and also added the grim detail that the state recorded 88 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

In honor of Memorial Day, Newsom was at the Yountville Veterans Home, the largest facility in the United States that houses American veterans.

The Governor also announced the launch of the state’s contact tracking program and awareness campaign, called California Connected.

“We are all eager to go back to work and play, and that is why we ask Californians to answer the call when they see their local public health department communicating by phone, email or text message,” Newsom said in a statement. “That simple act of answering the call could save lives and help keep our families and communities healthy.”

The contact tracking program is run by state and local public health officials in association with the University of California, San Francisco, and UCLA. The two universities have launched a training academy to help develop the state’s contact search workforce.

Last Friday, President Trump declared churches to be “essential” and asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue guidelines to reopen such establishments. Newsom said he and his team will discuss those guidelines and respond Monday with a plan for California.

Hairdressers, nail and beauty salons are designated in Phase 3 of Newsom’s reopening plan due to the interactive nature of those businesses.

Late last month, the owners of two of these Vacaville businesses, Hairendipity and Primo’s Barber Shop, defied the state order and reopened their doors.

