15 minutes. Police in Miramar, a city in Southeast Florida (USA), ordered Wednesday to close the doors of a barber shop whose owner ignored the order to close non-essential stores, on the grounds that he and his employees needed ” eat”.

Daniel Liriano, owner of Lyon Style, told Local 10 channel that the Police also “threatened to fine my boys.” So today he decided to close because he did not want his employees to be affected.

Until Tuesday, Liriano was willing to pay fines for opening his business, which, like the rest of Floridian hairdressers and barber shops, has not yet been authorized to reopen in the phased process of reopening the state economy that began last Monday, and from which Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have been excluded for now.

“We are starving,” defended the owner.

The Hispanic, who spoke for television channels from his barber shop in Miramar (33 kilometers northwest of Miami), expressed that he had no choice but to open because he has a family to feed.

Not yet

He also stressed that he did not want to “harm” anyone, since his plans included taking every precaution to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Phase one of the plan to “get Floridians back on their feet,” as Governor Ron DeSantis defines it, allows the reopening of restaurants and shops, albeit at 25% of capacity, and frees doctors to care for patients and schedule operations as before the pandemic.

Bars, nightclubs, cinemas, gyms, hairdressers, barbershops and beauty centers remain closed during this phase, for which there is no end date, as it will depend on the evolution of the pandemic.

The consequences for opening

Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beah counties, with the highest contagion rates, should remain closed for now.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida increased by 563 in the past 24 hours to 38,002, of which 1,539 have so far been fatal, state health authorities reported.

The Florida barbershop closes the day after a Dallas, Texas, salon owner was sentenced to a week in prison and a $ 1,000 fine for refusing to close her business.

“I have to disagree with you, Your Honor, when you say that I am selfish, because feeding my children is not selfish. I have stylists who are starving because they feed their children before they feed themselves,” said the businesswoman.