NEW YORK – A barbershop that was closed for two months, like other businesses in our area due to the New York closure order as a measure to lessen the spread of COVID-19, opened its doors Tuesday challenging that order because of the economic need, as its owner stated. However, the opening only lasted a short time because the authorities took action.

“The situation is unsustainable,” said the owner of the barber shop,

Ilya Ishakov, who is located in Brooklyn.

“We need to get money to pay our

income, “said Lucas one of the business workers with more than 20 years of

experience as a barber and who supported the reopening of the salon. “Everything is bad,

in my situation I have the debt of the car, the rent, the electricity, the gas, the card

credit, these people do not stop calling, they have credit for the floor. “

The owner of the room had the support of an organization that calls itself “Liberate America”, and that is sympathetic to the policies of President Trump.

The founder of the movement, Frank Mials, paid the owner $ 500 and offered haircuts to the public for a cost of $ 1. However, the police appeared at the business and after a brief exchange of words, the owner was forced to close again, while remaining under warning, in order not to receive a large fine.

Despite this, Lucas, the employee, decided to provide barber service to one of his clients at his residence, which is about 10 miles from Brooklyn, in New Jersey.

“It took two and a half months without being able to cut my hair and at my job, thank God, they are going to start opening and I’m going to have certain meetings that I have to attend,” said David, Lucas’s client.

To protect himself, David said that he puts on a mask and uses Lysol … “I love my children very much.”

Lucas, for his part, assures that he will continue doing this

I work clandestinely as long as it is needed, it only serves about three

clients per week as opposed to the almost 20 that he attended per day.

The procedures of

reopening of New York state are a little bit different than

those of the other states because New York City, the epicenter of

the country’s pandemic, does not meet the same openness requirements as the

northern regions of New York.

The

regions of central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and

Southern Tier met all seven metrics to reopen and were allowed

begin Phase I of the reopening. This after Governor Andrew

Cuomo let the “NY on PAUSE” order expire in these regions on

15 th of May.

Meanwhile, western New York began its reopening on Tuesday, making it the sixth region in the state to do so, while the Capital Region seeks to qualify in the coming days.

New

York has also allowed landscaping and landscaping companies to

resume their work, just like drive-ins. Are also allowed

outdoor activities that allow physical distance, such as

tennis.

Yes

