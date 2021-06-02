Barber killed client who refused to pay for his haircut



Deshon Mcadory and Samuel Williams.

Photo: Maywood Police Department / Courtesy

Deshon Mcadory, an Illinois barber, allegedly shot dead a customer who refused to pay for his haircut at his low-cost business in Maywood, a Chicago suburb.

In that business, the prices of haircuts range from barely $ 15 and $ 25 dollars. But the 31-year-old victim, Christian McDougald, began arguing with barbers at “Studio 914” on Thursday after trying to skip his bill, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

As the dispute progressed, everyone present left except McDougald and Mcadory, the barbershop owner, according to Cook County Assistant State Attorney Kevin Meehan.

The client then followed Mcadory to the back door and he allegedly shot him once in the chest. The victim was rushed to the Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and a witness identified Mcadory as the gunman, according to Meehan. Investigators later found a gun related to the shooting inside a coat believed to be Mcadory’s, and ammunition matching the shell of the shell discovered at the scene was found in his car.

Mcadory was charged with first degree murder. His attorney, Anthony Burch, said his client is licensed to use weapons and was acting in self-defense.

Burch claimed that McDougald was the “assailant” and that Mcadory was “retreating” back to the store when he shot, according to the report. The detainee has two prior convictions, including one felony in 2004 for possession of cannabis.

Two other weapons were discovered at a work station belonging to his business partner, Samuel Williams, 43, who has four prior felony convictions. He was charged with the illegal use of a weapon. Both men are due to return to court today Wednesday.