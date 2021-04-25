Barbastro and Binéfar conclude their confrontation in the Municipal de Deportes without goals (0-0)

04/25/2021 at 8:10 PM CEST

The Barbastro and the Binéfar tied at zero in the match played this Sunday in the Municipal Sports. The Barbastro He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Illueca away from home (0-3) and the other against Deportivo Aragon in their stadium (1-0). On the visitors’ side, the Binéfar won the Borja away from home by 1-3 and previously did it also in his fiefdom, against Barbastro by 2-1. After the score, the Barbastrense team is first after the end of the match, while the Binéfar is third.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second period, both the Barbastro and the Binéfar they were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

At the moment, the Barbastro he is left with 43 points and the Binéfar with 39 points.

On the following day the team of Daniel Martinez will face him Deportivo Aragon, Meanwhile he Binéfar by David Giménez will be measured against him Borja.

Data sheetBarbastro:Hugo, Perso, Sergio, Lucas, Guille, Peña, Alvaro, Conte, Ballesteros, Jaime and GonzálezBinéfar:Nelson, Genis, Joel, Laghrissi, Valencia (Juliá, min.86), Carbonell, Chipi (Chicho, min.79), Sergi Brunet, Modest (Bayona, min.86), Soule and Imaz (Muñoz, min.68)Stadium:Municipal SportsGoals:0-0