Barbara Mori is internationally known as “Ruby“The soap opera that he starred in in 2004. Despite having an extensive career in TV Azteca where he headed several melodramas, it was this latest Televisa production that gave him unparalleled recognition.

Soap opera actresses dream of playing a leading role and becoming iconic to secure their space in between. For Mori, the fame that “Rubí” brought him was something that caused him uncertainty. Although it enjoyed great acceptance and success, the time when he recorded the series turned out to be one of great sadness and loneliness.

“Rubí was the most important project of the moment, it brought me an international projection that I never imagined, it was the owner of those three things that according to society lead you to happiness: it was famous, successful and I was paid very well. However, I would get to my dressing room, close the door, look at myself in the mirror and start crying. I felt lonely, empty, sadMori said in a Tedx Talks.

All this process led her to reflect on her life and made her remember her childhood, a childhood of violence by her father and an abandonment by her mother.

“They broke me as a child, my father with his addiction and violence and my mother with her abandonment,” she revealed.

It was the meditation that helped Mori find that peace. The actress also revealed that Televisa had offered her an exclusivity contract to continue being for her cast but she rejected it.

“The company sought me out to sign with them in exchange for anything I asked for, beware, it is a tempting offer if what you are looking for is to enrich your pockets and secure your future, as many told me at the time. But I have always been faithful to my dreams, to my deepest needs, to my desire to continue learning, so I rejected the offer despite all the doubts that were generated in me when listening to the voice of my ego ”.

.