Bárbara Islas makes her debut as a film producer – El Sol de México

The actress Bárbara Islas makes her debut as a film producer with the company Videocine, with a romantic film that she hopes can star in Vadhir Derbez.

The story that Éric Ismael Hernández writes and directs is a love story between a guy who is very dedicated to studying and the most popular girl in school.

“We need to laugh and cry but with emotion and joy to forget the many negative moments in life and that is what it is all about, bringing positive entertainment to the public,” says Islas.

The actress hopes that Vadhir Derbez will be able to accommodate her schedule between August and September, the months in which she will begin filming in Guanajuato.

Bárbara Islas has been multifactorial in her career, she has participated in comedy series such as My dear inheritance and in classic dramas like Fuego Ardiente by Carlos Moreno.

“Making cry is easy and making people laugh too, but doing both genres has a lot of complexity.” In Burning Fire she played Aracely, who is a person angry with life, with her alcoholism disease and separated from her daughter. “I had to handle several very deep, very strong feelings. Going to the other forum with My dear inheritance to record second and third season to laugh with the character of Britny, it was very encouraging to do this program during the pandemic.

Bárbara Islas also hosts Cuéntamelo ya, a production by Nino Canún, with whom she hopes to deliver the Lo Nuestro Awards in her next season.

“Being in the entertainment world is a very absorbing and self-sacrificing career in which you fight for a place every day, but it is worth all the effort we put into it.