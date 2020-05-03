Model said that five years ago she discovered she had a cyst, which grew and could put the organ’s health at risk

The model and actress Bárbara Evans was discharged from hospital on Sunday morning, 3, after undergoing emergency ovarian surgery. In an Instagram post, she said that five years ago she discovered she had a cyst on the organ, which grew over time and could compromise his health.

The model Barbara Evans.

Photo: Instagram / @ barbaraevans22 / Estadão

It was also in Rio de Janeiro that Bárbara learned of the condition through her gynecologist. At the time, the cyst was small and “insignificant”, but it would be necessary to follow the evolution.

“Time passed, I didn’t feel anything and I ended up forgetting. A year ago, I had a checkup and realized that the cyst was much bigger. As my doctor was from Rio de Janeiro, I went to a doctor in São José do Rio Preto, who he received it with open arms and we started a treatment to see if this cyst would decrease. Six months of treatment passed and the cyst didn’t regress. I was at risk of ovarian torsion, so we decided to get it out. I had an emergency surgery ” , told the model.

An ovarian torsion could lead to a paralysis of the blood circulation and, in case of progression and worsening, risks of ovarian lesions. Barbara said she was afraid, but arrived at the hospital where she performed the procedure, in São Paulo, “with a lot of faith”.

“I was very scared, because anything can happen in surgery, right? And in the middle of a pandemic. But thank God everything worked out and I’m already on my way home,” she wrote in the publication, then thanking you for the support messages you received.

I arrived here with a lot of fear, but with a lot of faith. 5 years ago my Gynegologist from Rj told me that I had an ovarian cyst, but it was so small that it was insignificant, but that I would always have to accompany it. Time passed, I felt nothing and I ended up forgetting. 1 year ago I had a checkup and realized that the cyst was much bigger, as my doctor was from Rj, I looked for a doctor in São José do rio preto, who welcomed me with open arms and we started a treatment to see if this cyst would decrease . 6 months of treatment passed and the cyst did not regress. I was at risk of ovarian torsion, so we decided to remove it. I underwent emergency surgery. I was very scared, because anything can happen in surgery, right? And in the middle of a pandemic. But thanks to God EVERYTHING WAS RIGHT and I am already on my way home. I would like to thank everyone for the messages of affection, you have no idea how it strengthened me. Gratitude. Kiss in the hearts of all of you. A post shared by Bárbara Evans Clark (@ barbaraevans22) on May 3, 2020 at 6:52 am PDT

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.