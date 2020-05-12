When responding to the criticism, the actiz assured that she does know that the banana contains carbohydrate (Photos: Instagram / barbaraderegil)

Barbara de Regil not only is he a figure on Mexican television, in recent months it has become popular on his social networks for the controversial statements he has made about various topics, including the healthy life that people do or do not lead.

The woman who questioned the self-esteem of those who drink excessively and eat fried tacos, again, became the center of attention on social media and became a trend. This time it was for a healthier food product: some banana cookies.

The influencer appeared on Latinus to share with viewers a recipe that claimed they lacked carbohydrates. The criticisms were immediate from social network users who reminded the actress that the Fruit does indeed contain this component.

Today I am going to teach you how to make a healthy dessert. Because of the anxiety, I’m going to teach you how to make some cookies without any carbohydrates.

The public corrections were swift, criticizing the influencer for trying to give wrong advice on nutrition. “He has obtained bananas without carbohydrates … IMPRESIONANTI. Seriously, go to the best nutritionist ”, reads a comment from a user on Twitter.

Many They compared this preparation with Anahí’s also controversial enfrijoladas.. The former RBD became the number one trend in networks for sharing her way of preparing the popular Mexican dish.

With “healthy” tortillas, beans prepared only with water and a little cheese, the woman was widely criticized, but she took the memes and criticisms with quite a bit of humor.

Barbara de Regil, however, was not silent in the face of criticism on networks and spoke about the subject in a live broadcast. where he answered questions to his Instagram followers. In it, he clarified that what he was trying to say was that the recipe had neither flour nor sugars, but I knew that the banana did have carbohydrates.

People understand what kind of carbohydrates I was referring to when I said “cookies without carbohydrates”, but whoever looks at the black point, looks. We have to let them go

Although the video was recently released, the influencer had already shared the cookie recipe on her official Instagram account, where, contrary to the video, He describes them as “natural and flourless”.

According to the recipe, people should use two bananas, a cup of grated coconut, cinnamon powder, a sugar-free chocolate and, optionally, two servings of protein.

The recipe is to prepare approximately 5 cookies (Photo: Instagram / @ barbaraderegil)

Bananas should be mashed until pureed, then add the coconut and cinnamon. After stirring, it is time to add the chocolate and protein and incorporate it to create a dough.

Whoever makes this recipe should put cookie dough on a baking sheet with oil. The recipe is enough for 5 cookies approximately, these should remain 15 to 20 minutes in an oven at 150 degrees.

He recommended preheating the oven to make cooking more effective. At the choice of who eats it, she shared that she used chocolate and a little coconut to decorate at the end, however, she stressed that the cookies themselves are “delicious”.

“You have the perfect cookies for this quarantine. And if you put protein on them, you already have some extremely healthy cookies”, is the way in which the recipe’s Instagram post ended.

