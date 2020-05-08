Your browser does not support iframes.

Several celebrities have shown that you can also exercise during confinement, and one of the clearest examples is the actress. Barbara de Regil, who demonstrates through his social networks how he keeps fit.

However, the amazing abs that characterize her could disappear very soon and instead a tender baby bump would appear, as she herself pointed out in an interview.

And it is that Barbara confessed to the Mexican television program «Ventaneando», that she is taking advantage of this isolation to be able to get pregnant with her second offspring.

The actress was a mother from a young age to her daughter Mar Alexa, but now with her husband Fernando Schoenwald, with whom she has been married since 2017, the artist will seek to have another baby.

“It may be during this quarantine, who knows,” she replied, smiling with the question of her future motherhood. “I think I’m relaxed right now, my body may say, ‘Come on, babies,'” she said.

Barbara de Regil and her family have been confined at home for more than 45 days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and during this period the third wedding anniversary with her husband was celebrated.

Although there was not a big celebration for that date, she did not let it go and shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram, in addition to dedicating some tender words to her partner.

For my hero. Yes, you read correctly Fer, my hero. That super power of yours to make you feel protected, happy, calm and loved by your side… that super power that you have to warm my heart with your love…. with every mime in the morning. Today 3 years ago we were at the mere party. That day while I kept seeing you (because I love you) I was thinking ‘I want to spend a life with you … a life ‘,” says part of the message.

View this post on Instagram For my Hero 👰🏻🤵🏻🥂 Yes, you read FER well, my hero ❗️ That super power of YOURS makes me feel protected, happy, calm by your side, BELOVED… that super power that you have to warm MY heart with your love…. with every mime in the morning ☀️ 3 years ago today we were at the mere party 👰🏻🥂🎩 That day while I DIDN’T STOP SEEING YOU (because I love you) I THOUGHT…. I want to spend a life with you… A LIFE ❗️ Today we have been locked up in the same place for 45 days, under the same roof 24/7 together and I CONFIRM ✨ I WANT TO SPEND THE REST OF MY LIFE BY YOUR SIDE ♥ ️ I want to continue growing with you, I want to continue watching incomplete series with you, I want to fight alone With you, I want to kiss only you, I want to feel your hugs every morning ♥ ️ I WANT TO CELEBRATE LIFE WITH YOU MY LOVE ♥ ️ I once read something that said… Stay with that person who knows the worst about you and still wants to GIVE HIM. We know our worst demons and I tell you something❓Today I am 6 years from INSEPARABLES (literal) I STAY BY YOUR SIDE ♥ ️🙏🏻 I stay I LOVE YOU and I ADMIRE YOU LIKE NO ONE 🤤 and I know that you with me too 🙏🏻✨ I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY A post shared by Barbara De Regil (@barbaraderegil) on Apr 29, 2020 at 5:06 pm PDT

«Today we have been locked up in the same place for 45 days, under the same roof 24/7 together and I confirm it, I want to spend the rest of my life by your side, I want to continue growing with you, I want to continue watching incomplete series with you, I want to fight only with you I want to kiss only you, I want to feel your hugs every morning. I want to celebrate life with you love », he added.

During the confinement, the 32-year-old artist has reached high levels of popularity thanks to the virtual exercise classes she transmits through Instagram, and which have become a sensation on the networks.

For this, the actress uses common objects that we can find at home, such as a book or bottles with water, and it is during these classes that she reveals her amazing abdomen.

And despite the fact that the public knows Barbara for her discipline to exercise and maintain a statuesque athletic figure, she herself has said that if she got pregnant she would not mind gaining a little weight or having stretch marks, since when you want to become a mom that kind of thing comes to the background.

DO NOT MISS:

Barbara de Regil opened her heart and revealed her worst flaws

Michelle, Regil’s sister Barbara who squirts sensuality

ON VIDEO: Barbara de Regil worked out clad in a tiny bikini