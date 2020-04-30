Telemundo-

Barbara de Regil and her husband, Fernando Schoenwald, they are celebrating and is that celebrate 3 years of marriage and although this special date took them in full quarantine Because of the coronavirus, they did not miss the opportunity to celebrate it big.

View this post on Instagram For my Hero 👰🏻🤵🏻🥂 Yes, you read FER well, my hero ❗️ That super power of YOURS makes me feel protected, happy, calm by your side, BELOVED… that super power that you have to warm MY heart with your love…. with every mime in the morning ☀️ 3 years ago today we were at the mere party 👰🏻🥂🎩 That day while I DIDN’T STOP SEEING YOU (because I love you) I THOUGHT…. I want to spend a life with you… A LIFE ❗️ Today we have been locked up in the same place for 45 days, under the same roof 24/7 together and I CONFIRM ✨ I WANT TO SPEND THE REST OF MY LIFE BY YOUR SIDE ♥ ️ I want to continue growing with you, I want to continue watching incomplete series with you, I want to fight alone With you, I want to kiss only you, I want to feel your hugs every morning ♥ ️ I WANT TO CELEBRATE LIFE WITH YOU MY LOVE ♥ ️ I once read something that said… Stay with that person who knows the worst about you and still wants to GIVE HIM. We know our worst demons and I tell you something❓Today I am 6 years from being INSEPARABLE (literal) I STAY BY YOUR SIDE ♥ ️🙏🏻 I stay I LOVE YOU and I ADMIRE YOU LIKE NO ONE 🤤 and I know that you with me too 🙏🏻✨ I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY A post shared by Barbara De Regil (@barbaraderegil) on Apr 29, 2020 at 5:06 pm PDT

The actress was in charge of sharing a couple of videos in her Instagram stories, in which she shows the peculiar way in which they prepared everything for have a day to remember, images in which his can observe the model and her loved one enjoying in the patio of her house.

View this post on Instagram Today, which is the day of the kiss, I want to recognize that YOU ARE MY BEST KISS…. If you felt what I feel when you kiss me … YOU WOULD UNDERSTAND 💋 You would understand that I melt for you … THAT I LOVE YOU DEEPLY Amor ️ Love, I have been locked up with you for 29 days… sleeping, having breakfast, eating, watching TV, dining ALL together and I LOVE YOU MORE THAN EVER ♥ ️ I am happy because you are what I WANT ♥ ️ I am in love with you and I want to continue to be in love with you forever …. If you saw yourself with my eyes… YOU WOULD UNDERSTAND… you would understand that I see you as the most handsome man in the world 😍… If you knew what I feel in my soul when I think of you… YOU WOULD UNDERSTAND 🧠 ♥ ️ You would understand that I think of you with love, that I want you to always be well, healthy, happy, fulfilled, calm, loved, strong, sure of what you are and have…. 👩🏻‍🦳👴🏻 I want to grow old by your side, I want to grow with you, I want us to be more friends every day, More GROOMS and HUSBANDS 💍… .. That is why today in the face of this situation that we are experiencing I THANK AND DECIDE TO LOVE AND TAKE CARE OF YOU REST OF MY LIFE ♥ ️ #diadelbeso #yomequedoencasa @ferschoenwald A post shared by Barbara De Regil (@barbaraderegil) on Apr 13, 2020 at 6:17 pm PDT

But not only that, Fernando gave him a huge flower gift with whom he commemorated this emotional date for them and although they could not go out, his house was the perfect place to endorse your love and thank for your relationship and family.

