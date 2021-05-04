Barbara de Regil unleashes controversy for this video by giving her mother a head butt

Barbara de Regil Again she was involved in the controversy after uploading a video where she is seen giving her mother a head butt, so the netizens did not forgive her for the action.

And despite the fact that the actress responded to her detractors, including Joanna Vega-Biestro, De Regil decided to erase all evidence from her account on social networks.

“Everyone has a different relationship with their mother. There are people who do not speak to them or who speak to them about you. Me and my mom are best friends and indeed we have always been very heavy“, wrote.

“Indeed we do not live with you, but that head butt that you decided to share on social networks was very strong for me. I have an excellent relationship with my mother and I would never dare to do something like that“, Posted Vega-Biestro

After deleting the message, De Regil decided to limit himself to pointing out that we are all different and assured that the healthiest thing is to live your life and enjoy it.

And it is that in full celebration for the four years of marriage of Bárbara de Regil with the businessman Fernando Schoenwald, the star decided to share a video on her Instagram stories where she poses with her mother for the camera, but her way of getting along with it was not to the liking of his followers.

