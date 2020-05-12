Barbara de Regil: they make fun of her for sharing a recipe “without carbohydrates”, but with banana. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

TO Barbara de Regil it rains on wet, because again they make fun of her for sharing a recipe “without carbohydrates”, but with banana, which, unluckily, contains carbohydrates. The actress became a trending topic on Twitter, and rained criticism for her unfortunate mistake.

Obviously, the intentions of the beautiful Barbara de Regil They were the best, however, a mistake is made by anyone, and this time did not go unnoticed by thousands of network users, who shared their video over and over, pointing out their mistake.

Just a few weeks ago, the protagonist of the series Rosario Tijeras was trending for a nice video in which she shows how to exercise from home, but, with the dynamism and positivism that characterizes her, she invited her audience to smile, for which many people including celebrities like Aislinn and José Eduardo Derbez, and even Jo Jo Jorge Falcón, parodied the video.

This time, it appears Barbara de Regil showing the recipe for a healthy dessert, which she described as “carbohydrate-free,” but the first ingredient she listed was banana.

“Because of the anxiety, I’m going to teach you how to make some cookies WITHOUT ANY carbohydrates. So, let’s do them. First of all, we need two bananas (…) ”, which sparked a series of ridicule on social media.

Later, Marco Antonio Regil’s cousin, in a question and answer session on her Instagram account, clarified that she obviously knows that bananas and fruits are also carbohydrates, but she was referring to it being a flour-free dessert.

“There are people who are looking for when you do something wrong to attack, and that is even in families. We have to relax. And just this quarantine, we have to relax, “he said.

However, with or without criticism, Barbara de Regil She has become an influencer for many people, who have followed her fit advice and have taken the best of her energy and positivity to live her day to day.

