Bárbara de Regil suffered a dangerous accident, burned her hand after trying to cook

Last weekend, the Mexican actress Barbara de Regil was visiting Cancun, Quintana Roo, because he returned to give motivational cardio classes with his followers and fans present which had been detained since last year due to the pandemic.

This is known after his latest posts on Instagram where he also He shared that he does not know how to cook and even suffered mishaps that threatened him.

It turns out that in a video, Barbara wanted to show off her cooking skills, however, it didn’t turn out the way she expected. The test failed when he wanted to pour a liquid into a frying pan that was on fire, the flames intensified and caused a burn on his body.

It was at this moment that the fire reached her right hand and, at this, de Regil emitted a cry that surprised those who observed her and captured the moment.

Fortunately, it appears that it did not cause serious damage to her skin. and he was able to continue enjoying his day, since in the recording he published in his stories he inserted a text as if he made fun of what happened to him: “Today I did not teach them that I waxed my right hand for free“, wrote.

In other news, recently another publication of the actress gave something to talk about after uploading a clip where it is seen that she gives her mother a head butt, which is why she was criticized on social networks.