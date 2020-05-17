Barbara de Regil shows her stretch marks without penalty on social networks | Instagram Special

The actress Barbara de Regil Post a photo to your Instagram account celebrating together with his followers who are already 7 million of users on the platform. So that He poses in a photo where he shows his stretch marks, with a lot of self-esteem, without pain and looks better than ever.

Barbara de Regil is one of the Mexican women considered as one of the most beautiful in the middle of the show. In addition to being recognized for her great physique and steel abdomen, she has earned it by diet and exercise along with a lot of discipline.

Despite what several media rumored about the actress, Barbara de Regil has been a very open person when it comes to beauty and self-esteem. And despite the fact that several sources assure that the Mexican actress has made some arrangements with the scalpel, She has denied it on social networks.

Bárbara del Regil accepts its defects

Recently, a series of photos have been released where you can see a Barbara de Regil younger and very different from how we know it today. On their social networks, Barbara He has come out to clarify why he looks so different in that photo than he does now.

The pretty actress has clearly said that the only surgery that had been done was breast augmentation. However, that surgery did not work well and the implants were later removed. Following this, several people have told him to hide his stretch marks and Barbara I answer the following.

“I love my stretch marks, they are the beautiful memory and the scars of my pregnancy, it doesn’t make me sad.” In addition, he clarified that he has not fixed his nose or teeth and that part of his process to be a positive person is to accept yourself as he is and try to be better every day.

“We are all Little Sisters and we are here to motivate ourselves to be better, to believe in us, to take care of ourselves and to help each other together.” Those were the words with which he celebrated his 7 million followers on his Instagram account.

