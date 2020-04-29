Your browser does not support iframes.

Barbara de Regil He took advantage of his time at home, where he is confined by COVID-19 with his loved ones, to perform a dynamic with his Instagram followers and shared some details of his private life.

If there is something that characterizes the actress, it is that she is very transparent, which is why she was encouraged to reveal that she has several flaws, among them being a tantrum.

The soap opera protagonist recounted some little-known aspects of her life, such as the memory she treasures the most in childhood, her frustrated dream and her imperfections.

When asked by one of the users of the social networks who asked him “¿Greater defects?”, The 32-year-old Mexican said, “I think I am discovering that being so shared is one. And some that I always know, I am tantrum, also explosive, but only until I really tired of something ».

Finally he added, “I am super desperate, so I want everything fast and on the spot.”

De Regil also opened his heart and spoke of his childhood memories, for this occasion he wanted to talk about one with his grandmother Chayo, “On Fridays it was a meeting point to be with her and I can only say that being with her is one of the best memories I have, living with her. My grandmother Chayo, on tequila Fridays, to see her sitting with her tummy, always beautiful, always smiling, that is my best memory, my grandmother ».

On the other hand, Barbara related her frustrated dream, a confession that surprised everyone, because she is a fitness star and because of her videos and routines one would believe the opposite. According to her, she does not dance well, because she admits, she is not good at coordination.

In the talk they are her followers, suddenly one of them asked her to share a photograph of her as a child to see how many surgeries she has undergone throughout her life, to which she replied bluntly, “What a laugh this gave me question. P.S. Sadly, out of 10 of my notes, nine are a lie and one is true, ”thus implying that he has not resorted to the scalpel as has been said in some media.

Let’s remember that last December, the famous woman told the Mexican magazine Who who in the past was a toxic and rude person, and who forced herself to change for fear of losing her husband, the businessman Fernando Schoenwald, with whom he married in 2017.

View this post on Instagram Today, which is the day of the kiss, I want to recognize that YOU ARE MY BEST KISS…. If you felt what I feel when you kiss me … YOU WOULD UNDERSTAND 💋 You would understand that I melt for you … THAT I LOVE YOU DEEPLY Amor ️ Love, I have been locked up with you for 29 days… sleeping, having breakfast, eating, watching TV, dining ALL together and I LOVE YOU MORE THAN EVER ♥ ️ I am happy because you are what I WANT ♥ ️ I am in love with you and I want to continue to be in love with you forever …. If you saw yourself with my eyes… YOU WOULD UNDERSTAND… you would understand that I see you as the most handsome man in the world 😍… If you knew what I feel in my soul when I think of you… YOU WOULD UNDERSTAND 🧠 ♥ ️ You would understand that I think of you with love, that I want you to always be well, healthy, happy, fulfilled, calm, loved, strong, sure of what you are and have…. 👩🏻‍🦳👴🏻 I want to grow old by your side, I want to grow with you, I want us to be more friends every day, More GROOMS and HUSBANDS 💍… .. That is why today in the face of this situation that we are experiencing I THANK AND DECIDE TO LOVE AND TAKE CARE OF YOU REST OF MY LIFE ♥ ️ #diadelbeso #yomequedoencasa @ferschoenwald A post shared by Barbara De Regil (@barbaraderegil) on Apr 13, 2020 at 6:17 pm PDT

A few weeks ago, Barbara He went viral thanks to a video in which he invited his followers to smile and exercise. Now, the actress already has a new version of that time and it is a piñata, which the Mexican also loved.

The protagonist of «Rosario Tijeras» was imitated by the exercise routines that she transmits in her house due to the quarantine that is lived around the world by coronavirus, but there is one in particular, for which she was already immortalized and replicas of everything were created. type.

Now, a new instrument once again remembered the viral recording and the best thing of all is that the famous 32-year-old was fascinated and decided that he even wants one for his birthday, which will be on June 5.

Through the stories of his official Instagram account, De Regil posted a photo of the object and, laughing, wrote, «I know what piñata I want for my birthday. Thank you, ”and added an applause icon and a backward counter that indicates how much missing for your special day in months, days, and hours.

The famous piñata was made in Durango, Mexico, by the local business that has the name “Piñatas Artesanales Gil”, and although it was released a few hours ago, it was already liked by the public.

In a few hours, the piñata was detected by the actress. «This is the best piñata I’ve seen since I was a child. Obviously it’s a lie! The best was one of the Spice Girls (I was a fan) But I loved this one ”, the actress wrote on her Instagram account of nutritional tips, under the name“ br5tips ”.

